Axalta Helps Inspire Women to Pursue STEM at Saint Joseph's University

Investment supports John P. McNulty Program for Leadership in Science and Mathematics and related scholarships

The Axalta Bright Futures program makes a positive impact in the communities where Axalta employees live, work, and raise their families

GLEN MILLS, Pa., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced its support for the John P. McNulty Program for Leadership in Science and Mathematics at Saint Joseph’s University (SJU). The program was established by Anne Welsh McNulty in honor of her deceased husband John P. McNulty to inspire young women to strive toward leadership roles in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Axalta’s investment will support the University’s program with a focus on scholarships for one year.

“We are thrilled to be supporting such a prestigious program that is focused on STEM at Saint Joseph’s University,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta. “Our Axalta Bright Futures program helps inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these women will have on driving innovation forward.”

“The McNulty program is an excellent way to help women become future leaders in STEM,” added Jackie Scanlan, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Axalta. “Our support will help prepare them to lead, be bold and challenge thinking to drive better outcomes in areas that matter. We’re committed to enabling them to make a meaningful difference and are proud to work so closely with the university to make that happen.”

“The John P. McNulty Program for Leadership in Science and Mathematics at Saint Joseph’s University supports young women to persist in STEM careers and achieve leadership roles by providing them with research experiences, mentorship, leadership training and, most importantly, an inclusive community,” said Catalina Arango Pinedo, PhD, Director of the McNulty Program for Leadership in Science and Mathematics, Saint Joseph’s University.

Axalta also supports STEM and vocational education through its own Bright Futures Scholarship Program. Established in 2021, the program assists undergraduate and graduate level students who plan to continue their education in Color Science, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Supply Chain Management, or related programs. Axalta supports deserving students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and active participation in school and community activities. The program also creates opportunities throughout the school year for the students to interact and network with Axalta technology and business leaders, as well as fellow scholarship recipients.

The overall Axalta Bright Futures program makes a positive impact in the communities where Axalta employees live, work, and raise their families. The company’s corporate social responsibility efforts focus on STEM and vocational education and children, health, safety and the environment in our communities.

To learn more about Axalta Bright Futures Program, visit www.axalta.com/brightfutures.

To learn more about the Saint Joseph’s University McNulty Program, visit https://www.sju.edu/mcnulty-scholars.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

