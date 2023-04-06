Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been recognized for its ability to inspire and deliver innovation on behalf of its clients with inclusion in Fortune%26reg%3B+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies, which takes a holistic view of a company’s innovative activity. Companies were chosen based on surveys of employees and experts in various field, and an independent analysis of the quantity and value of the company’s patents.

“We are proud to be among such a dynamic roster of innovators, many of whom we partner with to design intentional experiences that create value for their stakeholders, elevating and advancing the way money and information moves,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “This recognition is a reflection of our winning strategy, our commitment to innovating for our clients’ benefit, and a culture fostered by all of our associates across the company, who bring their best each day to help our clients win.”

Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on an evaluation of product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture, which includes the introduction of a corporate culture that promotes creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

The 300 companies headquartered in the U.S. with the best overall score, and that met at least two out of three of the following requirements, were recognized:

The company received votes from employees

The company received votes from experts

The company has patents and a LexisNexis PatentSight Score

Fiserv was also named one of Fortune “World’s Most Admired Companies” this year, with innovation ranked as one of its most notable attributes.

These recognitions highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation at all levels. Through the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN), which serves as a unifying framework that connects and elevates all innovation-related initiatives, strategies, programs and partnerships across the company, associates in all roles are encouraged to raise and share innovative ideas to continuously enhance Fiserv processes, products and solutions.

For evaluation of innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Fortune and Statista deployed online surveys through which employees could score their own company using a scale system. For evaluation of the external view of process innovation and product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields — from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents.

In a world that is moving more quickly than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

