MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2023

New upscale tech-infused mini golf experience to open at Southdale Center in the Minneapolis metropolitan area

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, today announced its continued expansion in Minnesota with the signing of a new lease at Southdale Center, a premier retail destination in the suburbs of the Twin Cities. Located at 2004 Southdale Center in Edina, Minn., the new Puttshack outpost is expected to be the first location to open in the Twin Cities in Spring of 2024.

Puttshack Edina will be the first choice for residents and visitors of the Twin Cities looking for a fun and unique experience with family, friends and colleagues. The more than 25,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which elevates the game play by keeping track of your score. Spanning across two floors, the space will have two full-service bars and an expansive outdoor patio with seating for up to 100 guests. For those looking to host exclusive parties for friends and coworkers, a private event space with a capacity of 80 will be available as well.

"We're excited to see continued growth and expansion of our tech-infused mini golf concept, especially to Minneapolis and St. Paul, two thriving cities in the heart of the Midwest," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "Puttshack Edina will serve as the ideal destination for family outings, dates, and nights out with friends and colleagues."

From the co-founders of Topgolf, Flight Club and AceBounce, Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Puttshack combines its patented ground-breaking technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge experience that is unlike anything currently on the market.

Puttshack's patented Trackaball™ technology is integrated through the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. A few of the most popular holes include life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four, and a true/false hole, all of which allow guests to enjoy the game of mini golf and compete in some of their favorite nostalgic games. The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and signature hand-crafted cocktails, as well as world-class hospitality with an upscale vibe.

Known as the nation's first indoor regional shopping mall, Southdale Center is conveniently located off 66th Street and France Avenue, and serves the nearby communities of Edina, Richfield, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and St. Paul. With a wide array of retail boutiques and dining options, the new Puttshack will be a prime location for a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Upscale, experiential brands like Puttshack are exactly the type of stand-out offerings we're committed to bringing to this community as we forge forward with the progressive transformation of Southdale Center," said Southdale General Manager Judy Tullius.

The upcoming venue in Edina will be Puttshack's second location in Minnesota, as the company previously announced its venue opening in Minneapolis in 2024.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has five locations in the United States- Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis- and four in the U.K. Minneapolis is one of 13 new locations that have already been announced to open through 2023 and beyond- with Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale projected to open in the coming months.

Already proven in attracting a younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's 2022 growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The capital will allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

About Puttshack
Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has five U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis, along with four London locations, with additional global expansion plans. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

