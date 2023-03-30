PR Newswire

Coalition acts on commitments to 12 responsible gaming principles, to be reviewed externally

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of the largest online gaming operators in the country, which came together last September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards, has welcomed three new members to its ranks: Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital, and PointsBet.

The industry-leading coalition now includes the following nine members: Bally's, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, Fanatics, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital, PointsBet, and MGM Resorts International.

"PointsBet is proud to join the Responsible Gambling Coalition to continue bolstering our commitment to this important topic," said Rachel Kasper, SVP of Legal and Compliance of PointsBet US. "Responsible gambling is a core priority for our business and requires meaningful collaboration with all stakeholders, inclusive of operators competing within the same markets, to promote this aspect of our industry and ensure safe practices are followed."

"We are proud to collaborate and partner with our industry colleagues," said Anthony D'Angelo, Sr. Manager, Responsible Gaming for Fanatics Betting & Gaming. "We are committed to the 12 responsible gaming principals and providing our fans tools and resources to enjoy our products."

"Hard Rock Digital is pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate with our fellow operators to promote and maintain an industry-wide atmosphere of responsible gambling," said Danny Crook, SVP of Operations at Hard Rock Digital. "We're committed to serving our players with educational tools, resources, and support to ensure a safe and enjoyable online gaming experience."

The industry-leading operators have further followed through on their commitment to the principles, which will be reviewed externally by a panel of experts who will provide guidance for future endeavors. Each operator has developed reports on their activities to date that align with each of the 12 principles, and projects carried out by individual members of the group include:

Launched a variety of responsible gaming tools and sites.

Appointed Responsible Gaming Ambassadors, including Craig Carton and Amanda Serrano , and worked with former New York Giant Amani Toomer and former New York Knick Charles Oakley to promote responsible gambling.

and , and worked with former New York Giant Amani Toomer and former New York Knick Charles Oakley to promote responsible gambling. Committed to the need for a unified, nationwide responsible gaming toll-free helpline, and continue to advocate for its adoption.

Established research partnerships with industry-leading institutions including the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, the Division on Addiction of the Harvard Medical School , and the ICGR Sports Wagering Research Fund.

, and the ICGR Sports Wagering Research Fund. Partnered with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) by serving as donors and Advisory Board members; helping to fund the organization's agility grant program; and supporting NCPG and its state affiliates through a State Council Funding Program.

Received the RGCheck accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, the leading international authority on responsible gambling, with several others moving through the accreditation process.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 23 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in 5 states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in 3 states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. Launched in 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility .

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and a leading global sports-betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet and Sports Interaction; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group operates a proprietary platform across core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US. Entain provides the technology and capabilities that power BetMGM as well as exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with operations in over 30 regulated or regulating territories. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set a science-based target, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting and iGaming division of the Fanatics digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently available at its flagship retail location inside FedExField in Maryland. The company is based in New York with offices in California, Pennsylvania, Florida and England.

FanDuel's Commitment to Responsible Gaming

FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gaming (RG). Every employee maintains a commitment to protecting our customers as we build an iconic sports brand that people trust. We have built an industry-leading RG approach, including a more than 100-person team of full-time Compliance and RG professionals focused on strengthening our product across technology, marketing, product development and data analytics. Additionally, all FanDuel mobile products have in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit, and wager limits. Our Play Well website offers customers a central location to find support services, information on our RG tools, and more details on our beliefs and approach to RG.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas and Atlantic City, New Jersey, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

About PointsBet

PointsBet is an online gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming. PointsBet is committed to delivering a premium experience through products meant to be enjoyed strictly as a form of entertainment and views Responsible Gambling as a cornerstone of a sustainable business model.

