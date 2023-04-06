Comcast Central Division Names Quiana Pinckney Vice President of Employee Communications

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Comcast has announced the appointment of Quiana Pinckney as Vice President of Employee Communications at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Pinckney will serve as a key part of the Division Communications team and lead the development, delivery and transformation of strategic employee communications programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005181/en/

Quiana-86.jpg

Quiana Pinckney appointed Vice President of Employee Communications at Comcast Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Quiana brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and leadership that will play an instrumental role in reimagining employee communications and engagement at Comcast,” said Sophia Marshall, Comcast Central Division Senior Vice President of Communications. “Her proven ability to keep teams informed will further strengthen Comcast’s position as a leader in connected culture and employee relations.”

An accredited communications leader, Pinckney has more than 20 years of experience leading corporate communications, crisis management and delivering experiences through compelling storytelling. Most recently, she led communications and public relations as the Vice President of Corporate Communications at EmployBridge (EB), an industry-leading workforce solutions provider.

Before joining EB, Pinckney served as the Head of Strategic Communications and Public Relations for HD Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Home Depot. As the head of communications, Pinckney led integrated communications that included setting the communications strategy, managing merger, acquisition and divestiture communications, community relations and executive positioning.

Throughout her career, Pinckney has also held positions with increasing levels of responsibility at various organizations, including Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, a national labor and employment law firm, as well as The Powell Group, a public relations and marketing agency based in Dallas.

Pinckney holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a master’s degree from George Washington University, and received her accreditation from the Universal Accreditation Board of Public Relations (APR) – PRSA – in 2015.

In 2019, Pinckney was named to the Georgia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) inaugural “Forty Under 40” list, honoring the state’s best and brightest young communications professionals. She is a board member of the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is active in several community and charitable organizations.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005181r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005181/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.