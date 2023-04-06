Enrollment Opens for MN Online Public Schools with Teachers Specializing in Personalized Online Learning

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Enrollment is open for any Minnesota student to attend an online public school tailored to each student’s needs. Students looking for an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar benefit from Stride-powered, tuition-free programming provided by licensed Minnesota teachers and based on 20 years of online K-12 teaching experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005127/en/

Minnesota’s K-12 online public schools provide a quality and personalized education for each student, regardless of individual circumstances. By leveraging Stride’s resources built on decades of online educational programming, the schools continue improving student experiences. These schools provide a variety of programming options reflecting the diverse student population and variety of student goals and motivations. Programming options include full- or part-time schooling and collaborative partnerships with brick-and-mortar public schools and community groups. Curriculum through the schools meets Minnesota standards.

School accommodations include rigorous career training and pathways, credit recovery, flexible scheduling, frequent one-on-one interactions with teachers, and a safe, accessible and inclusive learning environment. In addition to learning, students maintain social lives through student interaction in class, frequent in-person field trips, school clubs, and other local partnerships.

“We have been helping students succeed in an online environment for decades, and teachers have the benefit of teaching resources based on this experience,” said Stride Vice President of Minnesota William Johnston. “This is a great option for Minnesota students who are not thriving in the traditional setting and need an alternative, more personalized version of public education.”

Minnesota’s three Stride-powered schools each have different expertise. Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) designs a program for each student’s needs, including options for college-level courses and career pathways. IQ Minnesota (IQMN) tailors each student’s experience by making a welcoming and safe environment a priority. Insight Minnesota assists students to find their identity and value in the educational journey, by helping them find their best learning style and through a focus on social justice and inclusivity.

“Our schools provide individualized support and are inclusive of all types of kids in the state of Minnesota,” said Minnesota Virtual Academy Superintendent Mary Morem. “There is a place in our schools for every Minnesota student, regardless of their previous educational experiences. We are interested in what is best for each student, and we partner with families to see how we can adapt our programming to meet their student’s needs.”

Enrollment is currently open throughout Minnesota for any student looking for alternative learning options. Click here to learn about enrollment at InsightMN, IQ+MN and MNVA.

About Insight School of Minnesota:

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.

About iQ Academy Minnesota:

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is an accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about iQMN, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy:

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005127r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005127/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.