Enrollment is open for any Minnesota student to attend an online public school tailored to each student’s needs. Students looking for an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar benefit from Stride-powered, tuition-free programming provided by licensed Minnesota teachers and based on 20 years of online K-12 teaching experience.

Minnesota’s K-12 online public schools provide a quality and personalized education for each student, regardless of individual circumstances. By leveraging Stride’s resources built on decades of online educational programming, the schools continue improving student experiences. These schools provide a variety of programming options reflecting the diverse student population and variety of student goals and motivations. Programming options include full- or part-time schooling and collaborative partnerships with brick-and-mortar public schools and community groups. Curriculum through the schools meets Minnesota standards.

School accommodations include rigorous career training and pathways, credit recovery, flexible scheduling, frequent one-on-one interactions with teachers, and a safe, accessible and inclusive learning environment. In addition to learning, students maintain social lives through student interaction in class, frequent in-person field trips, school clubs, and other local partnerships.

“We have been helping students succeed in an online environment for decades, and teachers have the benefit of teaching resources based on this experience,” said Stride Vice President of Minnesota William Johnston. “This is a great option for Minnesota students who are not thriving in the traditional setting and need an alternative, more personalized version of public education.”

Minnesota’s three Stride-powered schools each have different expertise. Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) designs a program for each student’s needs, including options for college-level courses and career pathways. IQ Minnesota (IQMN) tailors each student’s experience by making a welcoming and safe environment a priority. Insight Minnesota assists students to find their identity and value in the educational journey, by helping them find their best learning style and through a focus on social justice and inclusivity.

“Our schools provide individualized support and are inclusive of all types of kids in the state of Minnesota,” said Minnesota Virtual Academy Superintendent Mary Morem. “There is a place in our schools for every Minnesota student, regardless of their previous educational experiences. We are interested in what is best for each student, and we partner with families to see how we can adapt our programming to meet their student’s needs.”

Enrollment is currently open throughout Minnesota for any student looking for alternative learning options. Click here to learn about enrollment at InsightMN, IQ+MN and MNVA.

About Insight School of Minnesota:

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.

About iQ Academy Minnesota:

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is an accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about iQMN, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy:

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

