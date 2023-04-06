BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq- DFFN)

Under the terms of the deal, Diffusion will merge with EIP Pharma Inc. (“EIP Pharma”). Immediately after the merger, the current equity and convertible debt holders of EIP Pharma are expected to own, in the aggregate, approximately 77.25% of the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company and the current stockholders of Diffusion are expected to own approximately 22.75%. The investigation concerns whether the Diffusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Diffusion shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/diffusion-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-dffn/.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. ( – USX)

Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Express will be acquired by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( - KNX) (“Knight-Swift”). U.S. Xpress stockholders will receive $6.15 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $808 million.

The investigation concerns whether the U.S. Xpress Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Knight-Swift is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc--usx/ .

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – TCRR)

Under the terms of the agreement, TCR² will merge with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. (“Adaptimmune”) (Nasdaq -ADAP). TCR² stockholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. Following the closing of the transaction, Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company and TCR² stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the TCR² Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to TCR² shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tcr%c2%b2-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-tcrr/.

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC – CSTI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Costar will be acquired by IDIS Co., Ltd. (“IDIS”). Under the terms of the agreement, Costar stockholders will receive $5.00 to $5.38 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Costar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether IDIS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/costar-technologies-inc-otc-csti/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.