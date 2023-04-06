BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq- DFFN), U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE – USX), TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – TCRR), Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC – CS

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq- DFFN)

Under the terms of the deal, Diffusion will merge with EIP Pharma Inc. (“EIP Pharma”). Immediately after the merger, the current equity and convertible debt holders of EIP Pharma are expected to own, in the aggregate, approximately 77.25% of the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company and the current stockholders of Diffusion are expected to own approximately 22.75%. The investigation concerns whether the Diffusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Diffusion shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/diffusion-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-dffn/.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. ( – USX)

Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Express will be acquired by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( - KNX) (“Knight-Swift”). U.S. Xpress stockholders will receive $6.15 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $808 million.
The investigation concerns whether the U.S. Xpress Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Knight-Swift is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc--usx/ .

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – TCRR)

Under the terms of the agreement, TCR² will merge with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. (“Adaptimmune”) (Nasdaq -ADAP). TCR² stockholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. Following the closing of the transaction, Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company and TCR² stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the TCR² Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to TCR² shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tcr%c2%b2-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-tcrr/.

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC – CSTI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Costar will be acquired by IDIS Co., Ltd. (“IDIS”). Under the terms of the agreement, Costar stockholders will receive $5.00 to $5.38 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Costar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether IDIS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/costar-technologies-inc-otc-csti/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

ti?nf=ODc5ODg4OSM1NTAxMzQ3IzIxODgyNzg=
Brodsky-Smith-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.