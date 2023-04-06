Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, announced the LAMà Band, an innovative and sustainable solution for packaging the company’s proprietary signage offering. LAMà Displays will now be delivered to retailers bundled with an easy-to-remove band made of the same recyclable paperboard used for the signs themselves.

With assembly instructions printed directly on the LAMà Bands, they are expected to eliminate 330,000 plastic polybags, 330,000 one-time-use paper instruction sheets, 660 paper-ream wraps, 66 corrugated boxes, 132 plastic straps, and eight wooden pallets from ever entering the waste stream every year. (Based on Quad’s 2022 sales data.)

The creation of the LAMà Band is a story of Quad’s “maker culture” in action. Its concept originated with the Quad In-Store division’s structural design team, which was tasked with developing innovative ideas that would advance Quad’s ongoing commitment to sustainability – for its own business and for its clients. This update to the LAMà Display packaging is also cost-neutral, and the change removes friction for retailers by making the assembly process even easier.

“The LAMà Band is a testament to the innovation in Quad’s DNA. The company was founded on the idea that there’s a better way. This eco-friendly solution – which came from a 'moonshot' idea – is just that: a better way,” said Kelly Burt, Vice President of Quad In-Store. “This is another important step in our ongoing sustainability journey. I can’t wait to see what we do next.”

“The simplest way to reduce waste is through innovative solutions centered on the principles of continuous improvement, which is exactly what Quad is doing here,” said Maura Packham, Quad Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. “We’re committed to advancing our own environmental initiatives and bringing sustainable solutions to our clients. These are intentional changes to our offerings that we believe will generate long-term environmental benefits and contribute to our bottom line.”

