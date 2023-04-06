ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors it has filed a class action lawsuit against Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros” or the “Company”) (: BROS). The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, captioned Peacock v. Dutch Bros Inc., et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-01794, alleges Dutch Bros made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) that the Company was aware of these negative trends when it held its March 1, 2022 conference call.



If you bought shares of Dutch Bros between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/dutch-bros/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 1, 2023.