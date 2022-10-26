PR Newswire

ARway Secures Multiple New SDK Deals to Drive Growth in $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Company to target new key market segments identified as high growth opportunities

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce the Company has signed five new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since the SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the Company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands. These SDK deals range in size from $9,000-$15,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries representing a wide range of use cases for ARway technology.

ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are continuing to build a solid foundation of customers, pilot projects and new use cases which target several key market segments like, Universities, Museums, Shopping Malls, Stadiums and others that we've identified as high growth opportunities for ARway." He continued, "We are now custom tailoring our pricing to the way these customers use our solutions, which we believe will increase our penetration and accelerate the adoption in these markets."

New Deals Highlights:

Vellore Institute of Technology - Education / using campus wayfinding in a university in India

Wicked Interactive Storytelling – Tourism / using AR contextual content for engaging tourists on holiday sites

Intron – Based in MENA. Using ARway in Universities for Wayfinding and Guided tours

DQ Turkey - Based in MENA. Using ARway in Airports & Universities for Wayfinding and Guided tours

LeLaboDigital - SDK Partner - Is a software development agency in Lebanon who are looking to add AR wayfinding to their service offerings

These SDK deals range in size from $9,000-$15,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries representing a wide range of use cases for ARway technology. ARway's SDK contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators and agencies will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal.



Pricing Has 3-Tiers:

The first tier has been built for digital marketing agencies, content creators, and mobile apps. developers who often work on a "campaign" basis. These customer types will be able to build and launch their campaigns, paying only when they are activated. Another tier has been created specifically for large, enterprise accounts that wish to deploy their Augmented Reality experiences across multiple locations or properties. Pricing for this customer type will be very appealing, scale according to size, and deliver long lasting value. Finally, a pricing tier for the Education market has been introduced that will make campus-wide deployment of Augmented Reality experiences more accessible. The Company is planning to introduce features and capabilities, unique to each market segment, over time to complement these pricing tiers and further differentiate its offerings.



About ARway Corp



ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

