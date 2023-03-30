Blackbaud Unveils New TeamRaiser Activity-Tracking Feature Good Move

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 30, 2023

Next-level platform delivers mobile-first, peer-to-peer fundraising and gamified activity-tracking experiences to maximize contributions and engagement

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of software for powering social impact, has announced the general availability of a new expansive feature for Blackbaud TeamRaiser® in the U.S. and Canada. Good Move™ is designed to help charitable organizations energize their constituents and raise more with a mobile-first gamified activity-tracking and peer-to-peer fundraising experience. This new feature leverages Kilter acquired by Blackbaud in late 2022.

TeamRaiser, with the addition of Good Move, will deliver easy-to-use peer-to-peer fundraising experiences.

"Blackbaud is proud to launch this new opportunity for more powerful engagement and fundraising among our customers and their communities," said Graeme Port, senior director of product management for Peer-To-Peer at Blackbaud. "Offering new ways to attract participants and donors will expand the reach and mission of fueling social impact."

TeamRaiser is a leading peer-to-peer fundraising event software for nonprofits, and with the addition of Good Move, will deliver easy-to-use fundraising experiences with the ability to track fundraising and activity goals on real-time leaderboards.

Featuring a variety of activity-tracking capabilities (syncing fitness devices, checking into gyms/studios, manual entry tiles) and customizable event types (mindful minutes, read-a-thons, traditional walk/runs, pickleball tournaments, hiking challenges, etc.), TeamRaiser customers can take their fundraisers to the next level and build events that truly resonate with their supporter base for greater returns.

"We are grateful for Blackbaud being a valuable partner since 2013 as we've grown together to further our missions," said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. "Core to our mission at Carry The Load, hundreds of thousands of volunteers have walked millions of miles to honor and remember military service members and first responders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Launching the Good Move application will expand our reach as a nonprofit and ultimately make a greater impact for those we serve."

The Good Move application is now available to all TeamRaiser customers at no additional cost and can be added to any existing campaign or used to create an entirely new one to further engage constituents.

Interested in learning more? Click here.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and $100 billion donated, granted, and invested through its platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

