In prominent business publication, safety leader says SOBRsafe's technology gives TerraTech an edge on its competitors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that oil and gas customer TerraTech Services (TerraTech) has been featured in the Denver Business Journal. The article describes how TerraTech, one of the world's largest oilfield services and logistics providers, is leading the way in industry alcohol safety by implementing SOBRcheck™ for uniform daily screening at its 17 US locations

As excerpted from the article, "Because of the nature of our industry and the high potential for catastrophic incident, to add that extra layer of protection with SOBRcheck is a no-brainer," TerraTech Health, Safety and Environment Manager Jerry Smith said. "We were pretty quick to react and implement it because of the value that's there."

Before starting the project, Smith spoke to TerraTech's employees about the technology and described the change as a safety measure, rather than one that is punitive.

"I equated it to, would you want a loader-operator drinking a six pack at lunch with you working on the ground next to him moving pipe?" Smith said. "This is for their benefit, and we're not telling them what they can and cannot do in their off time."

In addition to employee safety, TerraTech's adoption of SOBRsafe's technology gives the company an edge on its competitors in an industry that's becoming more focused on safety, Smith said. Major players in the oil and gas industry, like Occidental Petroleum Corporation, or Oxy, want to work with safe companies, he said.

While the industry is still viewed from the outside as "roughneck," Smith believes it's changing and could leave behind others who are less willing to adapt.

"A lot of people don't want to change, but you're pigeon-holing yourself if you don't," Smith said. "One thing with industry in America is constant, and that is change. If you don't embrace it, it rolls over you and leaves you on the sideline."

You can read the full article here: https%3A%2F%2Fbizj.us%2F1qi4k6

An Industry Epidemic

Oil and gas experiences the highest rate of binge drinking of any industry in the United States [1]:

Across all industries and occupations, binge drinking is most common among oil and gas extraction workers at 26%

Four other safety-sensitive occupations critical to oil and gas rank in the first five positions for excessive drinking, including construction; installation, maintenance & repair; production; and transportation

Per the 2021 US Census, these oil and gas occupations employ more than 50,000 workers

Across all occupations, the industry employs over 100,000 people [2]

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

