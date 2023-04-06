Asure Software Partners with Harbor Compliance to Help SMBs Streamline Registration Compliance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New marketplace partner offers intuitive technology to expedite license and payroll tax registration compliance

AUSTIN, Texas and LANCASTER, Pa., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. ( ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM") software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Harbor Compliance. Harbor Compliance is a technology company that enables nonprofits and businesses to maintain compliance throughout the United States. Harbor Compliance solutions simplify licenses and registrations with federal, state, and local governments.

As organizations continue to expand remote work options and out-of-state hiring practices, Harbor Compliance and Asure provide a solution for seamless tax payroll registration and compliance with multi-state entity registration requirements.

"Out-of-state hiring poses specific challenges for businesses needing to set up tax registrations and process payroll efficiently,” stated James Gilmer, Strategic Partnership Manager of Harbor Compliance. “Growing companies need a solution that keeps pace.”

Within the Harbor Compliance Platform, Asure’s 100,000 clients gain access to award-winning software and expert services to streamline nationwide compliance. Those businesses can easily register in new states and maintain good standing within one easy-to-use software. In addition, Harbor Compliance's 35,000 clients can leverage Asure’s comprehensive payroll and HR solutions, which enable them to hire and grow.

The partnership is an innovative combination of HCM and multi-state compliance solutions. “At Asure, our goal is to alleviate administrative burdens and make it easy for small and mid-sized businesses to focus on growth,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. “With their intuitive software and deep compliance expertise, Harbor Compliance is a natural addition to our Integration Marketplace. With this partnership, we’re able to offer our customer streamlined access to expedite the federal, state and local registration process and ensure compliance.”

About Asure Software
Asure ( ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

About Harbor Compliance
Founded in 2012, Harbor Compliance provides nationwide compliance solutions to over 35,000 organizations. Harbor Compliance simplifies business entity registration, tax registration, licensing, and ongoing compliance for mid-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies, as well as top legal and accounting firms. Harbor Compliance partners strategically with industry specialists like Asure Software to combine superlative technology and consulting expertise. Visit us at harborcompliance.com.

Media Contacts:

Asure Software
Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562
r[email protected]

Harbor Compliance
James Gilmer
Strategic Partnership Manager
717-431-9021
[email protected]

Asure-Software-Inc.png

