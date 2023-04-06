The iconic blue and yellow can with the red top is expanding its product offerings with the creation of WD-40+Specialist%3Csub%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsub%3E+Degreaser+and+Cleaner+EZ-Pods – a concentrated, industrial-strength formula that lets professionals customize their degreasing power for degreasing challenges. Whether in the factory, food processing facility, jobsite, or auto shop, degreasing challenges are just about everywhere.

“WD-40 ® Brand is rooted in innovation and we’re always looking to meet the needs of our users. WD-40 Specialist Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods fits the bill with customizable, fast and easy, versatile and portable cleaning and degreasing power,” said Dan Anderson, Americas Innovation Director, WD-40 Company. “Professionals, who use EZ-Pods, can save time, space, and money with one versatile solution for all degreasing needs.”

For everyday degreasing jobs, simply drop one EZ-Pod in 32 ounces of water for a ready to mix-and-go solution that dissolves in minutes. For tacked on grime – add a second pod for even stronger degreasing power. WD-40 Specialist Degreaser & Cleaner EZ-Pods work in any temperature water but dissolve best in warm water and can be used in a variety of applications like spray bottles, buckets, and power washers.

This customizable degreasing solution can be used on sensitive surfaces like plastics, rubber, neoprene, stainless steel, carbon fiber, copper, aluminum, chrome, and painted areas for a clean unlike any other. The product has no harmful fumes, is non-abrasive, non-corrosive, leaves no residue, and doesn’t require a CA-Prop 65 warning. This innovation is also 50-state VOC compliant and comes in recyclable packaging. Their compact and versatile nature makes them the ultimate tool in a pro’s toolkit.

This new product is a welcome addition to the WD-40+Specialist%3Csub%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsub%3Eline which includes WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube, Dry Lube, Silicone, Rust Remover Soak, Electric Parts Cleaner, White Lithium Grease, Contact Cleaner, Penetrant, and Penetrant with EZ-Reach ®. WD-40 Specialist Degreaser & Cleaner EZ-Pods' customizable nature provides a next-level tailored approach to cleaning and degreasing, allowing pros to spend less time scrubbing and more time doing what they love. This modernized solution is available for end-users everywhere for purchase on Amazon with more retailers to come in the near future.

About WD-40 Brand

WD-40 ® Brand offers more than 30 innovative, quality products to get the Job Done Right ® . For nearly 70 years, Original WD-40 ® Formula (called WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product), America’s #1 multi-purpose lubricant*, has helped end users stop squeaks, protect against corrosion, penetrate stuck parts, lubricate moving parts, and displace moisture. The same spirit of innovation for solving the toughest challenges, which led to the creation of the original WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, also drove the brand to grow its family of offerings to include the WD-40 Specialist ® line – best-in-class products that deliver superior performance for industry professionals. WD-40 Specialist products provide specialized, heavy-duty solutions in factories, facilities, automotive garages, and on farms around the world. The line consists of lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers, and rust-management solutions scientifically designed for the world’s toughest jobs. For additional information about WD-40 ® Brand products, please visit wd40.com.

