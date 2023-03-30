Neptune to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 30, 2023

LAVAL, QC, March 30, 2023

Company to host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

LAVAL, QC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 after the market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) today, Thursday, March 30, 2023, to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of Neptune's Investor Relations website at www.investors.neptunewellness.com. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune is a consumer-packaged goods company that aims to innovate health and wellness products. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company focuses on developing a portfolio of high-quality, affordable consumer products that align with the latest market trends for natural, sustainable, plant-based and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The company's products are available in more than 27,000 retail locations and include well-known organic food and beverage brands such as Sprout Organics, Nosh, and Nurturme, as well as nutraceuticals brands like Biodroga and Forest Remedies. With its efficient and adaptable manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, the company can quickly respond to consumer demand, and introduce new products through retail partners and e-commerce channels. Please visit neptunewellness.com for more details.

