DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") ( TSXV:ID, Financial)(Frankfurt:8ID), an industry pioneer in email security solutions, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Todd Sexton, gave a presentation on Tuesday, March 21st on behalf of CANIETI Northwest in Tijuana, Mexico to discuss the pressing need for robust cybersecurity education and solutions across Mexico and Latin America. In addition, Todd Sexton has been named as President of Canieti's Cybersecurity Commission in the U.S., and Gustavo Olvera, Identillect Global Relations Manager has been named as President of its Cybersecurity Commission in Mexico.

The founding goals of the CANIETI Cybersecurity Commission are to educate and inform about today's cyber-crime epidemic, provide a framework for member businesses to fight back against cyber-crime, and to provide mission-critical cybersecurity resources throughout Mexico.

The National Chamber of the Electronic, Telecommunications and Information Technology Industry (CANIETI) is Mexico's largest trade group representing technology-focused businesses, with over 1,000 member companies in the region. Tuesday's CANIETI presentation and press conference arrives as Mexico finds itself in the midst of a rapid increase in cyber-attacks. In 2022, over 187 billion attempted attacks were registered in the nation, an increase of over 20% compared to 2021, according to Business Insider Mexico.

Cyber-attacks are only becoming more sophisticated as artificial intelligence-driven iterations and software such as ransomware become the preferred methods of cybercriminals. Identillect's Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform leverages the inherent stability of the blockchain to create ultra-secure email solutions that can be deployed across public and private enterprises. Mr. Sexton and Mr. Olvera spoke at length about the key role that email vulnerability plays in today's cybersecurity landscape.

"Identillect is proud to be part of the founding leadership of the CANIETI Cybersecurity Commission, Mexico's largest technology trade group. Along with their 1,000+ affiliated corporate partners, CANIETI Cybersecurity Commission understands the growing threats to sensitive information and overall business interests that are posed by today's cyber criminals," noted CEO Todd Sexton. "Our Delivery Trust security solution brings the latest advances in blockchain technology to deliver elite encryption features that combat today's cyber threats. AI is going to improve over time, and therefore Identillect remains committed to bringing knowledge leadership to Mexico and all of Latin America."

More information about CANIETI Northwest can be found here.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services. Its flagship Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform provides ultra secure email communications, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the blockchain ledger, Delivery Trust® relies on 11 unique integrity factors which are stored on the Ethereum ledger for every email that is composed. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) key algorithm and placed on a decentralized ledger that must precisely match the recipient's key.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

