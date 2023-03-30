PG&E Coworkers Roll Up Sleeves with California State Parks Foundation for Earth Day Climate Action Events in April

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2023

PG&E Volunteers Celebrate 25 Years of Helping to Preserve State Parks

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In what has become a tradition for a quarter-century, PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation are again partnering with the California State Parks Foundation to support Earth Day Climate Action events throughout the month of April.

Through events organized by the California State Parks Foundation, volunteers from PG&E and the hometowns it serves will come together over several Saturdays to clean up and help restore six state parks.

"PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation have been dedicated supporters of the California State Parks Foundation for decades, providing millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to protect and preserve state parks. We are thrilled to partner once again for 2023 Earth Day Climate Action and make a significant impact in building climate-resilient parks," said Rachel Norton, Executive Director, California State Parks Foundation.

PG&E coworkers and senior leaders will volunteer at six Earth Day Climate Action events throughout Northern and Central California — from China Camp State Park (Marin County) to Montaña de Oro State Park (San Luis Obispo County). Additionally, the company will clean up and restore The Gardens at Lake Merritt in its headquarters hometown, Oakland.

"Climate change is impacting our state, including our beloved state parks system, often in devastating ways. PG&E focuses on serving our planet every day through our work to safely deliver clean energy to our hometowns. In addition, we are grateful to continue our 25-year tradition of preservation work with the California State Parks Foundation, so that generations to come can enjoy the beauty of our scenic and historic parks," said Jason Glickman, PG&E Executive Vice President, Engineering Planning & Strategy, and California State Parks Foundation board member.

Helping to Heal the Planet

Maintaining and preserving the natural beauty of state parks is just one way PG&E is helping to heal the planet. The company is committed to leading an equitable and viable clean energy transition that leaves no one behind.

Last year, PG&E unveiled breakthrough commitments to help reduce carbon emissions and reverse the impacts of climate change as part of its comprehensive Climate Strategy Report.

The report outlines the company's path to become "climate positive" by 2050 — going beyond net zero emissions and actively reducing and removing more greenhouse gases from the environment than it emits.

Along the way, PG&E plans to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, five years ahead of California's current carbon neutrality target, and has outlined clear milestones it plans to meet by 2030 in reducing emissions, adopting renewable energy, investing in clean transportation infrastructure and transitioning its natural gas system.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

