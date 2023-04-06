Celebrating the Bold Women of Timberland

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Timberland

Global footwear and apparel brand Timberland has a longstanding commitment to support women in the workplace. By empowering all of its employees no matter their gender identity, Timberland encourages its workforce to live boldly and share diverse perspectives. The brand has implemented several programs and initiatives to promote gender equality in the workplace and empower women in their careers.

"I'm proud of the work Timberland is doing to support and empower women in the workplace," said Noreen Kasper, Timberland's Global Vice President, Human Resources. "We have incredibly talented women at every level of our organization - led by our global brand president, Susie Mulder. Each brings her own unique skills, experiences, and perspectives to the table, creating a stronger Timberland brand and community - one where all our associates can make an impact and feel confident in bringing their whole selves to work."

The brand is committed to advocating for gender equality both internally and externally, with the understanding that gender equality is not only good for business but also a social responsibility. Timberland actively participates and partners with organizations that promote gender equality, such as Girl Scouts of America and Girls at Work. The brand also supports women in its global supply chain through partnerships with organizations including HERproject, a global nonprofit working to empower women in the workplace through education, financial literacy, and other programs.

At its global headquarters in New Hampshire, Timberland hosts an active chapter of parent company VF's employee resource group called WOVEN (Women of VF Empowerment Network). WOVEN encourages women to learn from each other, share ideas, and help each other advance in their careers. It also hosts various events throughout the year, including speaker panels, social events, and initiatives to support organizations such as those mentioned above. Beyond WOVEN, Timberland offers numerous leadership development programs to support its employees in developing new skills to advance their careers.

Timberland supports and empowers women in the workplace and in the communities it serves. The brand's commitment to employee mentorship, training, and advocacy for gender equality throughout the world is a testament to its dedication to create an inclusive workplace. Timberland's commitments benefit not only women but also help orient the world toward a greener and more equitable future.

