Logitech Recognized for Addressing Climate Change Within the Supply Chain

2 hours ago
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND and NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Logitech International (SIX:LOGN)(Nasdaq:LOGI) announced that it has been recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP, a global nonprofit that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP ranked Logitech among the top 8% of all companies assessed for supplier engagement on climate change.

"For global organizations like Logitech, our carbon reduction goals go well beyond our factory doors, they are interdependent on the success of our suppliers. Only by working together, can we drive environmental action at scale," said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. "As a company that holds ourselves accountable to carbon reductions from the sourcing of raw materials through to manufacturing, distribution, consumer use, and product end-of-life, we recognize the value of supplier engagement as a crucial component to identifying opportunities that tackle environmental risks."

CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and annual assessment is based on how well individual companies proactively work with suppliers to ensure climate change mitigation throughout their value chain. It assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions in the CDP climate change questionnaire on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. In 2022, more than 18,600 companies around the world disclosed their climate change data through CDP. Logitech assesses product carbon footprint across the full value chain and uses 3rd party validated life-cycle assessment (LCA) modeling to help identify reduction opportunities through its Design for Sustainability program.

"This year's report shows that environmental action is not happening at the speed, scale and scope required to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, with many companies still not acknowledging that their impact on the environment extends far beyond their operations and that of climate change," said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains, CDP. "Therefore, we need to see environmental leadership from companies right now by tackling their impacts on climate change and nature together, working with their suppliers in an integrated way."

Logitech has achieved other widespread recognition for its sustainability performance. It is a third consecutive year member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI), a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. It is also rated "AAA" 1 by MSCI representing the top 9% in the technology, hardware and peripherals industry globally, achieved "Prime" status in the ESG assessment carried out by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), recognized by the Financial Times as #1 in Europe for climate leadership in 2022, was elevated to the top 1% of sustainable companies by EcoVadis with their platinum rating in 2022, became a Gender Fair certified company, and was listed on the 2021 Forbes' world ranking of "Top Female Friendly Companies." Learn about all of Logitech's sustainability programs in the 2022 Impact Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

1 MSCI AAA rating as of 12th December 2022. The use by Logitech of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") Data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Logitech by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided "as-is" and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

