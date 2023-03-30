The Paragon Hotel attended the largest tradeshow in Mexico City: Tianguis Turístico!

MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2023

MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past three days, Paragon attended the 47th edition of the most relevant tourism event: Tianguis Turístico Mexico. At this professional event, Mexico promotes its wide variety of tourism products and showcases itself as a tourist destination of excellence. Throughout the event, buyers & exhibitors were able to meet and discuss business opportunities, and visitors could attend multiple conferences regarding tourism innovation in Mexico with top national business executives.

Picture2.jpg

The Tianguis Turístico event took place from March 26-29 at the Citibanamex Convention Center. Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of the Government of Mexico City, described the event as an "unforgettable experience." With 700+ buyer companies from the five continents, numerous tour operators, wholesalers, and Corporate &Incentive Travel Planners attending, the event was a great success.

In this edition, Paragon attended Mexico's largest tradeshow and business forum for the first time. As Paragon is located at the heart of the Santa Fe zone, it is the ideal venue for hosting business trips. Paragon offers countless options to organize your meetings or corporate events, whether you are organizing a large or intimate reception, a conference or a small business reunion; the different meeting spaces allow a wide range of configurations to adapt to every event's style perfectly. With panoramic views overlooking the Valley of Mexico, the spacious hotel rooms are the perfect place to unwind and relax after a long day of meetings.

About Accor
