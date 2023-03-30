Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Opens Applications for 12th Brewing & Business Experienceship as Checkerspot Collaboration Brew Hits Taprooms

BOSTON, March 30, 2023

Samuel Adams' Philanthropic Program Offers a Once-in-the-Lifetime Chance for Emerging Craft Brewers

BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Adams invites brewers nationwide to apply for its annual Brewing & Business Experienceship, offering valuable mentorship for craft brewery founders through its philanthropy program, Brewing the American Dream. Together with the 2022 Experienceship winner, Checkerspot Brewing Company out of Baltimore, MD, Samuel Adams today announces a limited-edition collaboration brew, the delicious result of an immersive brew day with Checkerspot founders Judy and Rob Neff at the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom earlier this year.

A staple in the organization's vast programming to support food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, each year the Experienceship offers one up-and-coming craft brewer the unique opportunity to access unparalleled resources and support, culminating in a collaboration beer release brewed together with experts at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery. This year's collaboration beer is a rye IPA utilizing Vienna Rye Malt sourced from local Maryland purveyor, Bear Branch Malt, and will be available in limited quantities on tap at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Checkerspot Brewing Company in Baltimore.

"Winning Brewing the American Dream's Experienceship has been better than we could have ever imagined," said Judy Neff, co-founder of Checkerspot Brewing Company. "The mentorship from experts across Samuel Adams and The Boston Beer Company is so valuable to a smaller brewery like Checkerspot, at a critical time in our brewery's growth."

The signature Brewing & Business Experienceship program started in 2012 and takes inspiration from Jim Koch, originator of the craft beer revolution and founder of Samuel Adams. In addition to the collaboration brew, the program welcomes each winning brewer into the Brewing the American Dream family, providing ongoing mentorship that stretches well beyond the collaboration brew day.

With the release of this brew, Brewing the American Dream is thrilled to welcome applications for the 12th iteration of the Brewing & Business Experienceship program. Entries are now open through April 10th at http://bit.ly/BTADExperienceship. Select finalists will be invited to the second annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash in New York City this summer to share their stories and beer with Samuel Adams representatives and media while drinkers can influence the next winner.

"It's been such a pleasure to develop the collaboration beer with Judy and Rob of Checkerspot and we cannot wait to see how they continue to flourish and grow as brewers," said Jennifer Glanville Love, Director of Partnerships & Collaborations at Boston Beer Company. "As our Brewing the American Dream family grows larger each year, we are so pleased to continue our efforts and find the next up-and-coming craft brewery to benefit from our Experienceship program."

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com and follow along @samadamsbtad.

About Brewing the American Dream
In 2008, Samuel Adams launched its core philanthropic initiative, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream. In partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, one of the nation's largest non-profit small business lenders, the program supports small business owners in the food, beverage, and brewing industries through access to business capital, coaching, and new market opportunities. The goal is to help strengthen small businesses, create local jobs, and build vibrant communities. Since the inception of the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream program, Brewing the American Dream has worked together with Accion Opportunity Fund and other non-profits in loaning more than $96.5 million to more than 4,100 small business owners in the food and beverage industry. Brewing the American Dream employees, together with local business partners and community organizations, have provided coaching and mentoring to more than 14,000 business owners across the country helping to create or maintain more than 9,000 local jobs.

About Boston Beer Company
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Hard Mountain Dew as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our www.bostonbeer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samuel-adams-brewing-the-american-dream-opens-applications-for-12th-brewing--business-experienceship-as-checkerspot-collaboration-brew-hits-taprooms-301786178.html

SOURCE Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

SOURCE Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

