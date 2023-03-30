PR Newswire

Top 10 Homebuilder Returns to the Celebrated Skyline Ridge Development

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is pleased to announce that The Townes at Skyline Ridge is now selling, offering chic two- and three-story townhomes from the low $500s in Castle Pines, CO. Boasting a convenient location west of I-25—within a half-hour's drive of the Denver Tech Center and Castle Rock—Castle Pines is prized for its beautiful scenery, access to abundant outdoor recreation, and Douglas County schools.

Homebuyers will enjoy a versatile selection of seven floor plans, with modern included features and layouts up to 1,737 square feet. In addition, two model homes will be available for buyers and agents to tour later this Spring, showcasing exceptional two- and three-story floor plans.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TownesAtSkyline.

Additional Community Details:

187 homesites

3 two-story floor plans, 4 three-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages

1,319 to 1,737 square feet

Whirlpool® appliances and more included

Close proximity to open space, parks, trails, golfing, shopping and dining—along with outdoor destinations like Daniels Park, Roxborough State Park and Cherry Creek State Park

6983 Ipswich Court

Castle Pines, CO 80108

303-407-5699



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

