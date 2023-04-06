GuruFocus is proud to announce the launch of our improved technical indicators feature in the Interactive Charts. This significant upgrade enables users to simultaneously add multiple SMA, RSI and EMA indicators, offering a more efficient and comprehensive analysis experience. Our enhanced technical indicators library now includes a wide range of tools, catering to the needs of both novice and professional investors. The improvements are designed to facilitate better decision-making, allowing users to make well-informed investment choices based on robust technical analysis.

New and Improved Technical Indicators

The enhanced technical indicators feature now supports the following technical indicators, providing users with an extensive range of analysis tools to make informed decisions in the ever-changing financial markets:

Simple Moving Average (SMA): A widely used indicator that calculates the average of a selected range of prices, typically closing prices, over a set period. Relative Strength Index (RSI): A momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, allowing investors to identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. Exponential Moving Average (EMA): A type of moving average that places more weight on recent price data, making it more responsive to new information. Awesome Oscillator (AO): A momentum indicator used to analyze market trends by comparing short-term and long-term moving averages. Aroon and Aroon Oscillator: Indicators that measure the strength of a trend and identify the start of a new trend by analyzing the time it takes for the price to reach its highest and lowest points over a set period. Average True Range (ATR): A volatility indicator that measures the degree of price movement or volatility in a market. Bollinger Bands (BB): A popular volatility indicator that uses a moving average and standard deviation to create upper and lower bands around the price movement. Commodity Channel Index (CCI): A versatile oscillator used to identify cyclical trends and potential reversals in the market. Chaikin Money Flow and Chaikin Oscillator: Indicators that measure the flow of money in and out of a security to determine buying and selling pressure. Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO): An oscillator that removes the influence of the long-term trend on price data, allowing investors to focus on shorter-term fluctuations. Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA): A moving average that emphasizes recent prices by using a combination of two exponential moving averages. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA): A type of moving average that aims to reduce lag and noise by applying exponential smoothing to a single EMA. Triple Exponential Average (TRIX): A momentum oscillator that measures the rate of change of a triple exponentially smoothed moving average. Absolute Price Oscillator (APO): A momentum oscillator that calculates the difference between two moving averages of a security's price. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (IKH): A comprehensive technical analysis tool that provides insights into trend direction, momentum, support and resistance levels. Keltner Channels: A volatility-based indicator that uses an exponential moving average and the average true range to create bands above and below the price action. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): A trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price. Money Flow Index: A volume-weighted momentum oscillator that measures the strength of money flowing in and out of a security. Momentum: An oscillator that measures the rate of change of a security's price, indicating the strength of the trend. Normalized Average True Range (NATR): A volatility indicator that normalizes the Average True Range by dividing it by the price, allowing for better comparison across different securities or timeframes. Pivot Points: A popular technical analysis tool used to determine potential support and resistance levels based on the average of a security's high, low and closing prices. Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO): A momentum oscillator that expresses the difference between two moving averages as a percentage, making it easier to compare the performance of different securities. Price Channel: A trend-following indicator that creates upper and lower bands around the price action based on the highest and lowest prices over a specified period. Price Envelopes: An indicator that uses moving averages and a set percentage to create upper and lower bands, helping investors identify potential trend reversals. Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR): A trend-following indicator that helps investors determine potential entry and exit points by identifying the points where the trend is likely to reverse. Rate of Change: A momentum oscillator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, helping investors identify potential trend reversals and overbought or oversold conditions. Stochastic: A momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specified period, helping investors identify potential trend reversals and overbought or oversold conditions. Supertrend: A trend-following indicator that uses the Average True Range to create a dynamic stop-loss level, helping investors identify potential entry and exit points. Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP): A trading benchmark that calculates the average price of a security weighted by volume, providing insight into the true market value of a security. Williams %R: A momentum oscillator that measures the level of a security's closing price relative to its high-low range over a specified period, helping investors identify potential trend reversals and overbought or oversold conditions. Weighted Moving Average (WMA): A type of moving average that assigns more weight to recent price data, making it more responsive to new information. Zig Zag: A technical indicator that filters out smaller price movements, allowing investors to focus on significant price trends and reversals. Linear Regression Indicator, Linear Regression Slope Indicator, Linear Regression Intercept Indicator and Linear Regression Angle Indicator: A set of indicators that use linear regression analysis to identify trends, assess their strength and determine potential entry and exit points. Acceleration Bands: A volatility-based indicator that creates upper and lower bands around the price action, adjusting for market acceleration and deceleration to identify potential trend reversals and breakout opportunities.

Expanded chart types for technical research

In addition to the expanded range of technical indicators, GuruFocus now supports various chart types for technical research. Users can choose from line, OHLC bars, candles, columns and area chart types to visualize price movements and study market trends. These diverse chart types allow investors to view the market from different perspectives, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and trends.

Volume chart display

As part of our commitment to providing the best user experience, GuruFocus now displays a volume chart when a technical chart is enabled. This allows investors to easily analyze the relationship between price movements and trading volume, helping them to make informed decisions. Volume analysis plays a critical role in confirming price trends and identifying potential reversals, making it an essential component of any technical analysis toolkit.

Conclusion

GuruFocus' enhanced technical indicators feature is a powerful tool that provides users with an interactive and customizable charting experience. With the ability to add multiple technical indicators at once and choose from a wide variety of chart types, users can conduct in-depth market analysis and make well-informed trading decisions. Stay ahead of the curve with GuruFocus' improved interactive charting capabilities and elevate your technical research to new heights.

As we continue to strive for excellence and innovation, we encourage all GuruFocus users to try out the new enhanced technical indicators feature and experience its powerful capabilities firsthand. We value your feedback and suggestions, as they help us refine and improve our offerings. If you encounter any issues or have ideas for further enhancements, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Your input is crucial to our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible tools and user experience. Together, we can continue to make GuruFocus the premier destination for market analysis and investment insights.