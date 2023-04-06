Deluxe Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for Second Year in a Row

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's most trustworthy companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects Deluxe's ongoing commitment to helping businesses succeed through innovative platforms and solutions, and its role as a true partner in supporting its customers' growth and long-term success.

“At Deluxe, we're all about helping businesses and communities thrive," said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO at Deluxe. “We've been a trusted partner for years, and today we're focused on accelerating digital transformation for our customers. It's an honor to be named one of America's most trustworthy companies for the second year in a row, and we're committed to doing everything we can to support our customers' success.”

The recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted, and all companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue more than $500 million were considered in the study.

Deluxe's recognition as one of the top 700 most trustworthy companies across 23 industries is a testament to its unwavering commitment to earning trust. With a focus on being a reliable strategic partner to more than 4 million small business customers and 4,000 financial services and enterprise customers, Deluxe offers a comprehensive suite of integrated payment processing and cash management solutions. Our industry-leading data lakes empower businesses with data-driven digital marketing capabilities, equipping them to excel in the competitive digital landscape.

Deluxe has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work company and has received multiple honors for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including being certified as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon employer for proactively supporting service members and military families, named a best place to work for parents, and honored by St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul for gender diversity in its leadership team.

To view the full list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2023, visit www.newsweek.com%2Famericas-most-trusted-companies-2023.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005677r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005677/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.