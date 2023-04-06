Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's most trustworthy companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects Deluxe's ongoing commitment to helping businesses succeed through innovative platforms and solutions, and its role as a true partner in supporting its customers' growth and long-term success.

“At Deluxe, we're all about helping businesses and communities thrive," said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO at Deluxe. “We've been a trusted partner for years, and today we're focused on accelerating digital transformation for our customers. It's an honor to be named one of America's most trustworthy companies for the second year in a row, and we're committed to doing everything we can to support our customers' success.”

The recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted, and all companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue more than $500 million were considered in the study.

Deluxe's recognition as one of the top 700 most trustworthy companies across 23 industries is a testament to its unwavering commitment to earning trust. With a focus on being a reliable strategic partner to more than 4 million small business customers and 4,000 financial services and enterprise customers, Deluxe offers a comprehensive suite of integrated payment processing and cash management solutions. Our industry-leading data lakes empower businesses with data-driven digital marketing capabilities, equipping them to excel in the competitive digital landscape.

Deluxe has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work company and has received multiple honors for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including being certified as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon employer for proactively supporting service members and military families, named a best place to work for parents, and honored by St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul for gender diversity in its leadership team.

To view the full list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2023, visit www.newsweek.com%2Famericas-most-trusted-companies-2023.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005677/en/