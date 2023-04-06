Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

REVITALIST ENTERS INTO NETWORK AGREEMENT FOR SPECIALTY PROVIDERS WITH CORECHOICE

(CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), CoreChoice has entered into a agreement with Revitalis to participate in their Behavioral Health Network. This relationship will allow Revitalist to access many more patients to extend care for Behavioral Health. Furthermore, Revitalist is also pleased in announce a new COO Paul Auchterlonie.

Paul Auchterlonie brings three decades of experience in C-Suite leadership focused primarily in behavioral health. Mr. Auchterlonie earned his Master’s degree in adolescent development and administration from Harvard University. Additional skillsets include developing and implementing clinical solutions, technology oriented service models, admissions and marketing, disrupting fragmented services and verticals, building and improving company cultures, and leading entities towards value creation for all stakeholders. One of Mr. Auchterlonie’s passions is helping the adolescent population who is struggling immensely with mental health concerns, and exponential increase of suicides.

“The vision that CEO, Kathryn Walker, has for this company is strategically aligned for every demand of the current mental health system. This model will be a global model that will be able to directly address the concerns that continue to plague the current mental health system. The agreement that we have entered into with CoreChoice is just the beginning to the payment restructuring that we will be actively addressing in 2023,” states Paul Auchterlonie.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced based services. With physical locations and virtual offices across 28 states, Revitalist is one of the largest publicly traded psychedelic wellness companies in Northern America.

About CoreChoice

CoreChoice, Inc. a specialty PPO Network for radiology, interventional pain management, and behavioral health management. It is customized for each client’s needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers’ compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. In this model, CoreChoice works with clients to develop a specific network within a given city/state/region to service a carrier or employer group for the purpose of providing direct access care and at a very competitive price. More information is available at www.corechoice.net

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: @RevitalistCorp

Facebook: %40RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.+%0A

Instagram: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

LinkedIn: %40RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance of achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005303/en/