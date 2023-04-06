Amerant Investments Appoints Baylor Lancaster-Samuel as Chief Investment Officer

Finance veteran to enhance Amerant Bank's investment research efforts

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of Amerant Bank, today announced Baylor Lancaster-Samuel, an investment professional with over 20 years of experience, has been appointed to Chief Investment Officer. Lancaster-Samuel will manage the Amerant Investments research team and help craft and deliver investment research views to internal colleagues and clients.

Lancaster-Samuel joined Amerant in 2021 as a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and was later promoted to Senior Fixed Income Strategist. Prior to joining Amerant, she worked in credit research at Standard & Poor’s, covering the U.S. bank and non-bank financial sector, and as a publishing analyst at CreditSights (now part of Fitch Ratings) during the financial crisis. She has also worked in institutional and family office roles at BMO Global Asset Management and 1919 Investment Counsel.

“We are thrilled to have Baylor take on this important role at Amerant Investments,” said Andy Garganta, Head of Wealth Management. “Her vast experience in finance and investment research will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our offerings. We are confident she will serve as a strong leader to our investment team and help us deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Lancaster-Samuel is an active member of 100 Women in Finance and the Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI). She holds an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and an M.A. from the University of Miami.

"I am honored to serve as Chief Investment Officer for Amerant Investments and continue growing with this talented team,” said Lancaster-Samuel. “Strengthening Amerant's position as a leader in the financial industry is one of our goals. I look forward to having the opportunity to help our clients and advisors in investment strategies and implementation.”

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB). With a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally, Amerant provides private, retail, commercial and international banking services. Amerant Bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, the company was named a Top 100 Most Love Workplace by Newsweek.

Victoria Verdeja
Amerant Bank
(305) 441-5541
[email protected]

