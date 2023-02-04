Plan a good4u Easter with Natural Grocers®

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2023

Customers can enjoy savings on premium quality holiday essentials and treats for all ages

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a good4uSM Easter just got easier and more affordable with Natural Grocers®. The largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is offering customers deals on Easter essentials plus easy, delicious meal options and recipes for an "egg-stra" special holiday.

Natural_Grocers_Easter.jpg

Natural Grocers offers easy, delicious meal options and recipes for an "egg-stra" special Easter holiday.

EASTER BASKET IDEAS FROM NATURAL GROCERS
Natural Grocers continues to offer products that match its commitment to quality and affordability all year round, with extra special attention and care at holidays. The Easter Bunny will enjoy shopping this year's selection of fun, affordable and unique products for both children and adults and have enough extra change to purchase some scrumptious celebratory organic carrots for the big day.

  • March 31-April 29: Customers can stock up on Easter essentials with up to 33% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM prices on select products. [i]

FREE-RANGE EGGS, THE NATURAL GROCERS' WAY
It's hard to picture an Easter celebration without the eggs! Buying free-range eggs from Natural Grocers, ensures that your eggs come from happy and healthy hens. The company's free-range egg standards go above and beyond the limited USDA requirements, clearly defining things like "continuous access to the outdoors" and covers additional humane standards of care and ecologically thoughtful practices.

  • {N}power® members can enjoy select Free-Range Eggs ($3.99/dozen, limit 2 per customer).[ii]
  • Make your own Easter egg dye from natural foods with this simple and fun recipe from Natural Grocers.
    • You can even use brown-shelled eggs—with their darker base, they enhance the color, creating a range of earthy jewel tones!

HOLIDAY HAMS & ROASTS
Natural Grocers only offers meat selections produced in ways that seek to nurture the health of animals, its communities, and the planet. This Easter season, Natural Grocers is offering its customers trusted family favorites such as Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham or Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast for a holiday meal centerpiece.[iii]

  • Fully cooked, hickory smoked Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham ($5.45/lb.). Prepare it with the perfect, easy holiday recipe.
  • Feed up to eight people with a 100% grass fed Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast ($49.99/4 lb. roast).

MEMBERS-ONLY BRUNCH PERKS
{N}power members will enjoy additional savings to create a delicious, easy brunch with some additional caffeine for good measure.

  • March 31-April 30: Feed a family of 4 for under $17 with a good4u French Toast Brunch Meal DealTM.[iv]
  • April 2-8: Buy one bag of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee and receive a second bag FREE![v]

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program, is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in McCall, ID, the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid only from 3/31/20234/29/2023 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Limit 2 per {N}power customer. Valid 3/31/20234/29/2023 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[iii] Product available at select stores only. Offers valid at select stores only, while supplies last and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Under price reflects 1/2 package of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Bread and 1/2 bottle of Natural Grocers Brand Maple Syrup 8oz. This offer ends April 30, 2023 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[v] Valid 4/2/2023 - 4/8/2023 for {N}power members only. Buy one Natural Grocers Brand Coffee and get a second Natural Grocers Brand Coffee of equal or lesser value for free. Limit 2 free products during offer period. Offer has been auto loaded to account. Valid for in-store customer purchases only and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members. Offers subject to program terms at http://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at http://www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA57806&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plan-a-good4u-easter-with-natural-grocers-301786346.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA57806&Transmission_Id=202303301449PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA57806&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.