HAMPTON, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point National Bank (Old Point or the Bank) is proud to celebrate its centennial anniversary this year. It all started in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton, Virginia by locals who cared about their community and wanted to help area citizens and businesses. The first branch opened in 1923 and now Old Point National Bank operates 14 bank branches, 3 commercial lending offices, and 3 mortgage offices throughout the Hampton Roads and Richmond, Virginia areas with assets of $1.4 billion. The Bank has also grown into a larger family of financial services to include Old Point Wealth Management, Old Point Investment Services, Old Point Mortgage, and Old Point Insurance.

Like the Old Point Comfort lighthouse it was named for, Old Point National Bank's solid foundation has enabled them to be a steady and trusted partner through all kinds of economic conditions. Old Point has weathered 17 U.S. economic recessions, 6 major wars, and countless hurricanes over this last century and continues to thrive. Even though Old Point has grown substantially since its humble beginnings, it is still operated under local management, with the same trusted name, and the same genuine concern about its customers.

Old Point has been recognized many times, both locally and nationally, over the years for its commitment to its community and its employees. Some of these honors include "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker, "Best Place to Work in Virginia" by Virginia Business Magazine, "Best in Business" and "Best Place to Work" by Cova BIZ Magazine, "Top Workplace in Hampton Roads" by Inside Business, and "Corporate Volunteer Excellence" by Volunteer Hampton Roads.

Recently, representatives from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) visited Old Point National Bank to celebrate this historic milestone with the Company's Board of Directors and executives.

The Bank plans to continue celebrating its anniversary all year long with its employees, customers, board members, and shareholders. These festivities will include their Annual Stockholders' Meeting and 100th Anniversary Celebration on May 23, 2023.

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert Shuford, Jr. added, "Old Point is proud to have supported thousands of small businesses and individuals over the last 100 years and we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships and support our community. The Bank has had many accomplishments over the years, but recent ones have included growing our team in Richmond, opening our new Southside Corporate office, and hitting record levels of top-line revenue, net income, and loan growth for 2022."

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) which serves the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operates a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank offering a wide range of financial services, from solutions focused on individuals and small businesses to comprehensive commercial services. For more information visit OldPoint.com.

