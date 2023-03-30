Rainbow Realty Group completes $4.50 million loan to Denver Colorado based Cannabis Real Estate Portfolio

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Realty Group II, LLC ("Rainbow") and MJ Real Estate Investment Trust ("MJ REIT"), nationwide owners and lenders of real estate to the US cannabis industry, today announced the closing of a loan, cross-collateralized by 5 properties in Colorado. The properties are owned and operated by the principals of Silver Stem Fine Cannabis and are located in Denver, Littleton, and Sheridan.

Rainbow_Realty_Group_LLC_Logo.jpg

Silver Stem has been operating in the cannabis industry for 14 years and has grown through strategic acquisition and reinvestment to encompass 10 cannabis retail dispensaries and two cultivation facilities in Colorado. The company has remained profitable by focusing on smart capital allocation and vertical integration.

Funds from this transaction were used to consolidate debt across their real estate portfolio, close on a property, and will be used future growth opportunities within the market.

Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow, remarked: "We are pleased to close this transaction and support the growth of one of the strongest operators in this industry. Being a profitable operator in a competitive market like Colorado is no easy task and we believe the best is yet to come for Silver Stem."

About Rainbow Realty Group

Rainbow Realty Group and its affiliates are real estate companies focused on retail, industrial and greenhouse properties with cannabis companies in the United States. Rainbow offers sale-leaseback and mortgage financing with a portfolio consisting of 50 properties across 8 states. Rainbow's parent co, Gould Investors L.P., has been in the real estate industry for 60+ years. Gould is a significant shareholder of NYSE: BRT and NYSE: OLP. For additional information please visit: https://rainbowrg.com/

About MJ REIT

MJ REIT is a hybrid real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, leasing, and providing mortgages to properties across the United States. MJ REIT has a thematic emphasis on state-legal cannabis markets with a focus on industrial and retail commercial real estate. For more information, please visit https://mj-reit.com/

Press contacts:

Tyler Gilliam
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY57721&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rainbow-realty-group-completes-4-50-million-loan-to-denver-colorado-based-cannabis-real-estate-portfolio-301786321.html

SOURCE Rainbow Realty Group, LLC; MJ Real Estate Investment Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57721&Transmission_Id=202303301401PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57721&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.