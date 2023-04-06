Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (“Harmony” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRMY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2023, Scorpion Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that Harmony’s narcolepsy drug, Wakix, has “alarming toxicity,” “no efficacy,” is based on “sham patents,” and “scam clinical trials,” and has been “pushed via false advertising and a vast off-label and physician kickback scheme.”

On this news, Harmony’s share price fell $10.70 per share, or 25.8%, to close at $30.80 per share on March 28, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Harmony securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005735/en/