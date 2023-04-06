KeyBank Foundation Invests $1 Million to Expand Innovative Workforce Development Program for Underserved Communities at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / The KeyBank Foundation is investing $1 million to support and expand an innovative workforce development program for underserved communities at the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (BCAT). This grant is part of KeyBank's commitment to invest $40 billion in the communities it serves.

"All of us at KeyBank are proud to stand with and support BCAT as they continue to lift our community up and make it stronger through innovative workforce development programs that provide opportunities for everyone," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President and Commercial Sales Leader. "Buffalo and Western New York needs a strong, diverse and inclusive workforce to continue its economic and cultural development. BCAT is at the forefront of this effort and we look forward to seeing our neighbors who benefit from their work grow and thrive."

BCAT's mission is to provide opportunities for careers through the arts, technology and workforce development. The majority of its adult and youth students live in zip codes representing the highest poverty neighborhoods in Buffalo, including 14215, 14211,14212, 14213, 14209 and 14216. Funding from the KeyBank Foundation will help increase the number of participants served and classes and programs that BCAT can offer.

"BCAT has successfully served the Buffalo Community for ten years, with over 250 adults graduating in the last four years into allied health, technology and landscape career opportunities," said Robert Gioia, BCAT Board Chairperson. "This grant allows BCAT to expand our reach and deliver more workforce development opportunities in market-demand careers. "

"BCAT provides adult learners the opportunity to not only receive a fee-free training and academic education, but professional development, a dedicated support system, and access to resources needed to be successful in a new career," said Gina Burkhardt, BCAT CEO. "Our model ensures high retention, graduation, and national certification rates for adult participants."

BCAT's Youth Arts & Technology Afterschool program provides a safe, nurturing and inspiring environment, welcoming youth from many Buffalo public and charter high schools. Classes give students the opportunity to express themselves freely and creatively through 3D printing, filmmaking, photography, fine arts and music production. Support from the KeyBank Foundation ensures that BCAT continues to prepare over 100 youth annually for postsecondary pathways into college and careers with potential for economic and social stability.

"Helping BCAT grow and expand this critical program is central to KeyBank's purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive," said Elizabeth Gurney, Director of Corporate Philanthropy for KeyBank. "We encourage all of our philanthropic partners in Western New York, along with members of the community to join us in supporting this effort at BCAT."

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $1 billion in investments in Buffalo and Western New York, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

2065ef84-24d4-4bf0-9d2c-ea18c76e09e5.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746790/KeyBank-Foundation-Invests-1-Million-to-Expand-Innovative-Workforce-Development-Program-for-Underserved-Communities-at-the-Buffalo-Center-for-Arts-and-Technology

img.ashx?id=746790

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.