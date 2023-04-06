TEGNA Stations Receive Three 2023 Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that WKYC in Cleveland and WXIA in Atlanta have received three 2023 Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards shine a spotlight on women in media and recognize individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

“We are very proud of our exceptional journalists who produce and share stories that fundamentally impact lives and advance the truth in the communities we serve,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “We congratulate all of the Gracie Award winners who are making a positive change with their powerful storytelling.”

TEGNA stations’ winners and honorable mention recipients include:

  • WKYC Studios’ journalist and weekday morning anchor Danielle Wiggins received the On-Air Talent (TV-Local) award. Wiggins found herself part of the story in 2022 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She faced her health journey with grace, strength, and the will to make a difference. WKYC’s “Do+It+for+Danielle” campaign helped shine a light on health disparities and lack of access to screenings for women with breast cancer and raised funds for cancer research and a local cancer wellness center. WKYC is TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Cleveland.
  • WKYC Studios’ “Sunday+GO%21” received an award for News Magazine (TV-Local). Anchored by an all-female team of journalists, including Isabel Lawrence, Brianna Dahlquist, meteorologist Payton Domschke, supervising producer Jessica Miller, producer Rachel Gross, and a countless team of talented photographers and editors, “Sunday GO!” is a special weekly newsmagazine that features long-form storytelling across platforms.
  • WXIA, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta, received a Documentary (TV-Local) award for “A+Different+Cry,” a three-part investigation into the rising suicide rates among Black youth in America. The series, led by WXIA’s award-winning Atticus investigative unit, is told through the eyes of two families who lost their sons to suicide and shows how school systems are ill-equipped to handle bullying complaints. “A Different Cry” also sheds light on how poor records and data are obscuring the true nature of this crisis in America.
  • WKYC Studios received an Honorable Mention in the Investigative Feature (TV-Local) category for “Cedar+Point%3A+Shattered+Summer+Dreams,” an investigative series in partnership with TEGNA stations WTOL in Toledo and WBNS in Columbus that looked at sexual assault reports filed by women working at the park.
  • WXIA investigative reporter Kristin Crowley received an Honorable Mention in the Hard News Feature (TV-Local) category for “Frankensteined+Guardrails%3A+The+Monster+on+Georgia+Roads,” which led to guardrails across the state being inspected by authorities following the station’s reporting.
  • WXIA producer Ciara Bri’d Frisbie received an Honorable Mention in the Producer-Scripted/Edited/Live (TV Local) category.

More information about the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards is available at https%3A%2F%2Fallwomeninmedia.org%2F.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005769r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005769/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.