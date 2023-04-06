NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / PROJECT New York will return to its downtown roots and bring to life the intersection of community, culture and fashion with its return to Iron 23, recently extended to a three-day show from July 17-19, 2023. Showcasing a fresh point-of-view for the contemporary market in an intimate setting.

PROJECT New York features a highly curated presentation of men's ready-to-wear apparel, footwear and accessories brands. Drawing an exclusive audience of key retailers, thought leaders and influential voices in North America's fashion capital, PROJECT NY will also feature a schedule of live music, education and artistic experiences that capture the essence of New York fashion, providing attendees with more opportunities to capitalize on new and emerging trends and deliver on ever-evolving consumer interests.

"SoHo, 5th Avenue, Bryant Park; NYC is the hub of fashion and culture. The place where future trends are a daily wardrobe, and the pavement is our red carpet. Project New York is the hub to openly express your love for fashion and the city in an intimate setting at Iron23." said Edwina Kulego, Vice President of Men's and International at Informa Markets Fashion "PROJECT New York allows the space for expression and design where brands and buyers converge to spark creativity, community and commerce in the men's market with a focus on gender fluid fashion and streetwear categories."

Last season's show featured an incredible line-up of new and established contemporary brands including OAS, Rails, Quartz Co. Outerwear, WANT Le Essentiels, Officine Creative, Paraboot France, NMB New York, Alpha Industries, Gilded Age Denim, Tricker's, Tateossian London, G.H. Bass, Goodlife Clothing, Guillermo Bravo, No One Clothier, Jasper Los Angeles, Samuel Zelig, Jagvi, and more.

Buyers from Westerlind, Beams Japan, Neiman Marcus, Stag Provisions, Goose Barnacle, J-Crew, Ron Herman, Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, SAKS Fifth Avenue, Blue In Green, Rothmans, Hills of Kerrisdale, American Rag, KITH, Iron Shop Provisions, Steadbrook, Homme Essential, Kafka Mercantile (UK), ShopBop, Cueva, Bill Hallman, Patron of The New, Hatchet Supply attended the January edition of PROJECT New York.

Information on participating brands, retailers, press and onsite experiences will be available in the coming weeks. Please visit www.projectfashionevents.com for additional information and follow @projectshow for more event and exclusive content.

ABOUT PROJECT

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with like minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com .

Follow for more event updates and exclusive content at @projectshow

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

