SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / TPT Strategic Inc. (OTC PINK:INOQ) www.tptstrategic.com , announced today that their division, Information Security and Training, LLC (IST), was awarded a $518,578.50 USD Pavement Patching 2022 contract from the City of Birmingham, AL and is still on going. Total revenue collected to date is 147,700 USD.

Under the terms of the contract, IST is responsible for providing asphalt roadway patching, concrete roadway patching, and curb and gutter replacement in various locations throughout the City of Birmingham. IST provides project management, quality control, and safety services to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and to the city's quality, scope, and functionality expectations.

"We are pleased to announce the contract award with the City of Birmingham," said Stephen Thomas, CEO of TPT Global Tech. "IST's expertise and experience in government contracting has allowed us to provide exceptional services to our partners, and we look forward to continuing our work with the City of Birmingham to improve their infrastructure."

IST is a general contractor and information technology company based in Huntsville, Alabama, with branch offices in Nashville, TN, Memphis, TN, Birmingham, AL, Jackson, MS, Fort Campbell, KY, New Orleans, LA, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It has two divisions, Construction and IT, and has been a general contractor for over 15 years, offering services in the Federal Marketplace since 2008 and completing work for over 15 federal agencies. IST provides design-build construction, demolition, abatement, earthwork, concrete, steel and metal work, masonry, underground utilities, environmental protection, and site restoration services. Its Information Technology Services Division provides program management, System Engineering, Software Development, Network Engineering, Records Management and Controls, Physical Security and Information Assurance, Video Teleconferencing and AV systems, Help Desk Services, and Information Technology Statements of Qualification.

"TPT Strategic is committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer service to our clients," said Everett Lanier President of IST and TPT Strategic. "We are proud of our work ethics and our ongoing commitment to excellence."

About TPT Strategic

TPT Strategic Inc. is a subsidiary of TPT Global Tech, Inc. that specializes in providing general contracting and information technology services. Its division, IST, has a strong track record of completing projects for the federal government TPT Strategic provides a range of services, including design-build construction, demolition, earthwork, and site restoration. ITS's Information Technology Services Division provides program management, system engineering, software development, and other IT services. TPT Strategic is committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer service to its clients.

