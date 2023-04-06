NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:

Kate Spade has enlisted actress and entertainer Sofia Wylie and founding principal of Showa Women's University Career College Mika Kumahira to its Social Impact Council.

The Social Impact Council is a collective of women's empowerment and mental health leaders from around the globe. The two global change-makers join the leadership council, which includes actress Taraji P. Henson, to work with Kate Spade New York in bringing their perspectives to this cohort of female leaders who look to integrate mental health into the empowerment agenda of women and girls globally.

