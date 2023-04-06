Arca Continental Boosts Investments for 2023

  • Consistent with its sustainable business model, the company plans to invest Ps. 14,500 million in the five countries it serves.
  • Investments will be focused on initiatives in digitalization, production capacity, market support and shared value projects.

    • MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Arca Continental, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, announced today during the Annual Shareholders' Meeting its investment plan for 2023, an estimated amount totaling more than Ps. 14,500 million.

    The investments will go primarily towards expanding its digital tools, increasing production and distribution capacity, strengthening new beverage categories, and advancing shared value projects in the communities it serves across Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, and the United States.

    Approximately 50% of the investment will be allocated to operations in Mexico, while the other 50% will go towards operations in the United States and South America.

    At the event, Arca Continental's Chairman of the Board, Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna, and Chief Executive Officer, Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández, highlighted the company's solid results for 2022 and reaffirmed the commitment of Arca Continental to continue achieving profitable and sustainable growth while supporting the integral development of their associates and the communities it serves.

    "At Arca Continental we value the importance of operating a sustainable business model that enables us to continue growing as a company, conscious of caring for the environment while being committed to creating shared value in all of the territories in which we operate," stated Santos.

    "This year's results confirm that we continue to advance in the right direction, strengthening our operations and value chain, while continuously evolving our business to meet the demands of today's dynamic market conditions," he added.

    Furthermore, Gutiérrez emphasized that at the close of 2022 Arca Continental reported consolidated net sales of Ps. 207,785 million, 13.3% higher than in 2021, and EBITDA of Ps. 39,622 million, 11.9% above the previous year.

    "This year we accelerated the use and benefits of digital tools in the market, improving our customers' competitiveness, while strengthening the execution and optimization of our processes in order to continue supporting our leadership and trust from consumers", expressed Gutiérrez.

    In 2023, Arca Continental will continue exploring new avenues of growth in line with the long-term collaboration framework agreement signed with The Coca-Cola Company for its Latin American operations in 2022.

    About Arca Continental

    Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 97 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 127 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC". For more information on Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com.

    Press contact:

    Daniela Castillo
    [email protected]
    +52 81 8151 1400 Ext. 11643

    SOURCE: Arca Continental



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/746769/Arca-Continental-Boosts-Investments-for-2023

