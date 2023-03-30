PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with EIP Pharma. Under the proposed transaction, Diffusion shareholders are expected to own only approximately 22.75% of the combined company.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has agreed to merge with Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund.

Costar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)

Costar Technologies has agreed to merge with IDIS Co. Under the proposed transaction, Costar Technologies shareholders will receive $5.00 to $5.38 per share in cash.

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)

Berkshire Grey has agreed to merge with SoftBank Group. Under the proposed transaction, Berkshire Grey will receive $1.40 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-dffn-kmf-csti-and-bgry-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301786400.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC