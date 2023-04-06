This press release replaces the press release disseminated March 29, 2023 at 4:30PM ET. The press release contained an error in the second paragraph. The corrected press release is below:

Award recognizes U.S companies that exemplify three public pillars of trust

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / For the second year in a row, World Finance has been named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The Greenville, S.C.-based financial services company helps over one million people annually to turn their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America. As a financial company serving the often under-served and disserved, it's crucial that our customers and employees trust us to treat them fairly and live out our values. Annually, we'll help around 225,000 customers move into near-prime or prime credit and increase their financial options, and it all begins with us trusting and respecting each other. As a South Carolina native, I'm especially honored to lead a South Carolina-based company recognized by Newsweek for the second year in a row," says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance.

Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study and the Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

World Finance sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart and extends a culture of caring to its customers, team members and communities. With 60 years of experience, World treats its customers with respect and builds meaningful relationships to help improve their overall financial wellness. The company is actively involved in each of the communities it serves, offering team members paid time off to volunteer with their neighbors. World also offers and encourages its employees to pursue professional development opportunities.

In addition to this recognition, World Finance is a three-time Top Workplaces USA winner and has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com .

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

