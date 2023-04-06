NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Westcourt Capital Corporation ("Westcourt Capital"), an independent investment advisory firm based in Toronto has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. Westcourt Capital will be Focus' fifth partner firm in Canada and reflects Focus' continued expansion in the ultra-high net worth space. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2009, Westcourt Capital provides investment advisory services for ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and select institutional clients with a focus on alternative investment strategies. With its talented team, deep investment expertise and keen understanding of the sophisticated needs of its clients, Westcourt Capital is recognized as one of the premier investment advisory firms in Canada for those seeking access to alternative investments as well as a range of other asset classes.

"The Westcourt Capital team is widely known for its ambituous drive and commitment to delivering excellence in client service and investment management based on our robust due diligence capabilities. When we began looking for a strategic partner to maintain our mission of constant improvement, Focus quickly emerged as the right choice" said David Kaufman, Chair and Co-CEO of Westcourt Capital. "Focus is the only partner that would preserve and promote our culture while providing the team with additional resources to support and enhance our value proposition. We are looking forward to being part of a partnership of some of the top firms in our industry and collaborating with them," added Robert Janson, Co-CEO and CIO of Westcourt Capital.

"We are thrilled to announce that Westcourt Capital will be joining the Focus partnership, in what will be our second partner firm addition and 16th transaction year-to-date," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Focus. "Its expertise in alternative investments, coupled with its well-established team in a prominent global market, will provide a valuable platform for Focus and our partners to leverage. This transaction further enhances our presence in the ultra-high net worth space and in Canada, positioning us to achieve even greater success in the years ahead."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Westcourt Capital Corporation

Westcourt Capital Corporation is an independent investment advisor based in Toronto, . The firm provides investment and wealth management services for ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and select institutions. Westcourt Capital utilizes investment products across all asset classes and investment strategies including private debt, private equity, real estate, stocks, bonds, hedge funds and special opportunities. For more information about Westcourt, please visit https://westcourtcapital.com/

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

