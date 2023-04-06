PORTLAND, OR and MONTREAL, QB / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) Celebrity skincare and health and wellness brand Marianna Naturals is pleased to announce that they have been approved as a seller by The Bay Marketplace. The company received the greenlight on March 27th, 2023, featuring (4) of their products on TheBay.com. More products will be added to the store over the next month.

Marianna Naturals Corp. has been working strenuously behind the scenes over the course of the last few weeks with the intent of increasing retail partnerships with the intent to drive revenue for the company. The Bay (Hudson's Bay Company) is a Canadian retail business group and one of the oldest corporations in Canada, with stores across the country. The Bay generates annual revenue over $9B CAD and recently launched the marketplace in Spring of 2021. Their online site receives about 225 million users per year where the store sells clothing, electronics, and other various household items.

The Bay Marketplace is an online store where professional sellers require approval and exceptional customer service prior to inclusion on the e-commerce platform.

"This is a major milestone for us. It gives the company a massive opportunity to rapidly increase sales, targeting millions of Canadians that shop online on-a-daily basis. We believe that our beauty and cosmetic products will stand out as the go-to brand for all-natural skincare," says Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder President & CEO of Marianna Naturals Corp.

Current products listed in the marketplace include some of the company's top-sellers and consumer favorites such as our Blood Orange Sugar Scrub, Green Tea Cucumber Sugar Scrub, L'Eclat Collagen Eye Gels, and our CEO branded Hyaluronic Acid.

To visit the store please go to: https://www.thebay.com/search?q=marianna%20naturals

About Marianna Naturals Corp & Beauty Kitchen

'Marianna Naturals ® and Beauty Kitchen were born from their belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at their facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen's founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo's luxury-travel series, "Tour Group" in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen's "My Super Shopping Addiction" in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV's "Teen Mom OG." The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials. In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada. Marianna Naturals' products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands.

