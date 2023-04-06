California Water Service Group Recognized as One of "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" by Newsweek

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the company’s efforts with customers, employees, and investors, Newsweek magazine has named California Water Service Group (Group) (: CWT) to its 2023 list of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.” The honor was given to Group by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, based on feedback and analysis regarding trust among the three stakeholder groups.

Group ranked second among water utilities nationwide. The list spans 23 industries and recognizes the top 700 out of 3,100 of the largest public and private companies by revenue. The rankings were determined based on market definition—companies headquartered in the United States with annual revenue over $500 million, an independent survey of residents that yielded 95,000 evaluations, and a social listening analysis of more than 270,000 company mentions.

“At California Water Service Group, we are dedicated to doing the right thing for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and operating ethically in every facet of our business; in fact, one of our principal core values is integrity,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President & CEO. “We are honored that this commitment has been recognized by those we serve and led Newsweek to consider us one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.”

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2023.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

