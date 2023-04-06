CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. d/b/a LifeWallet ( LIFW) (“LifeWallet” or “LIFW” or the “Company”), announces it will cancel and reschedule its March 31, 2023, fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and investors conference call and in addition will file Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with Securities Exchange Commission. The company is currently negotiating amendments to certain material agreements and evaluating the accounting and related disclosure in Form 10K. Therefore, the company will not file its Annual Report on the Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense because management needs additional time to finalize and analyze the disclosure in its Form 10-K. The company currently anticipates that it will file its Form 10-K within the 15-day time period prescribed in Rule 12b-25 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company will make a further announcement in a subsequent press release to schedule the date and time of the earnings conference call.



About LifeWallet

Founded in 2014 as MSP Recovery, LifeWallet has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries from responsible parties. LifeWallet provides comprehensive solutions for multiple industries including healthcare, legal, education, and sports NIL, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: investor.lifewallet.com.

