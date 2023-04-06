Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). TAL investors have until May 30, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their TAL investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On March 14, 2023, an article was published on Seeking Alpha that alleged, among other things, that TAL’s subsidiary, Xueersi, had offered courses that “run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity drive.” Specifically, courses in mathematics and English, which are considered core subjects and must be offered as a strictly non-profit business, were restarted “under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects.”

On this news, TAL’s stock price fell $0.91, or 13.4%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $5.89 per ADS on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

