REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation ( PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today it will host an in-person investor event on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Chicago at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting from 8:00am to 9:30am Central Time. This meeting will be held at the Gwen Hotel and will include remarks from PROCEPT BioRobotics’ executive team, in addition to a surgeon panel on the benefits of Aquablation therapy.



Members of PROCEPT BioRobotics’ management team presenting include:

Reza Zadno – President & Chief Executive Officer

– President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Waters – Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

– Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer Sham Shiblaq – Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer

– Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Barry Templin – Senior VP, Clinical & Medical Affairs

Clinical perspectives will also be provided by the following physicians:

Dr. Dean Elterman , Division of Urology, Toronto Western Hospital, University of Toronto

, Division of Urology, Toronto Western Hospital, University of Toronto Dr. Brian Helfand , Division of Urology, NorthShore University Health System

, Division of Urology, NorthShore University Health System Dr. Jonathan Pavlinec, Florida Urology Partners, South Bay Hospital – HCA West Florida Division



A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso, CFA

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

[email protected]