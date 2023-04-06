LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced today that it has reached agreements in principle for exclusive streaming rights of Nitro Rallycross (NRX) and Street League Skateboarding (SLS). Combined with the previously announced agreement in principle for Seasons 2 and 3 of Power Slap, the three leagues represent a major advance into live-action sports distribution by Rumble.



NRX is the next generation of motorsports, featuring the biggest personalities on racing’s most aggressive and epic tracks. This fast-growing league was created by visionary action sports icon, Travis Pastrana, in large part due to his loyal fanbase of over 12 million social media followers. His dedication and passion have drawn former F1 World Champions and NASCAR Cup Champions like Jenson Button, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliot to NRX.

In addition, Rumble has reached an agreement in principle to be the home of SLS, the pinnacle of professional skateboarding and skate lifestyle. SLS is home to the most influential skateboarders in the industry like six-time world skateboarding champion Nyjah Huston and Brazil’s 15-year-old phenom, Rayssa Leal, an Olympic silver medalist and the most followed female action sports athlete on the planet.

Together with the recent addition of Power Slap, Rumble is emerging as a leader in the action sports category, specifically those sports attracting younger audiences who are driven by social media and mega influencers. In addition to NRX, SLS, and Power Slap, Rumble also boasts an official channel for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), representing a very impressive and growing Rumble Sports lineup. The agreements in principle with NRX and SLS are subject to the execution of definitive agreements, which Rumble expects to finalize and sign in due course.

”We are excited to partner with a growing platform like Rumble to create one truly global destination for action sports fans,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One, the parent company of NRX and SLS. “Our athletes have over 100 million social followers worldwide and that community will finally have the opportunity to watch every NRX and SLS event, live and free, for the first time.”

“Live sports is a massive opportunity for Rumble,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are quickly becoming the go-to destination for live digital sports, particularly sports leagues that are built for social media and amplified by mega influencers,” he continued. “Rumble is virtually the only platform where you can be truly authentic. Sports is content in its most authentic form, which is why it belongs on Rumble.”

