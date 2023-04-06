ECARX to Host Investor Day on May 9, 2023

LONDON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc., ( ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, will host its inaugural Investor Day on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from New York City. The event will feature presentations by the company's executive team, including Chairman and CEO, Ziyu Shen, COO, Peter Cirino, and CFO, Ramesh Narasimhan, among others. The focus of the presentations will be on ECARX's strategic vision, technology development, and financial targets. The event will start at approximately 8 a.m. EDT and will include a Q&A session.

Please note that the webcast will be available to the public, while in-person attendance will be limited to invited guests only. If you are an institutional investor or analyst interested in attending in person, please contact Adam Kay at [email protected] for registration information. Space is limited.

To attend the event virtually, pre-registration details will be released on ECARX’s investor relations website.

A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the company's investor relations website under the presentations section following the event.

About ECARX

ECARX ( ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company’s products have been integrated into more than 3.7 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and has grown to almost 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

Investor Relations:

Adam Kay
+44 (0)7796 954086
[email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE ECARX Holdings, Inc.

