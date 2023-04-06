NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd, (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) ( BROG), a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider, which is currently engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage and related services, announced today that it has been awarded “Best Specialist Liquid Bulk Terminal of the Year 2023” and

“Safe and Secure Terminal of the Year” at The Global Ports Forum Awards, a highly respected ceremony within the global ports and terminal industry, in Dubai, UAE on March 28, 2023.

The Global Ports Forum Awards is an annual event that celebrates excellence and innovation in the global ports and terminal industry. The awards ceremony brings together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to recognize the best in the business and share insights on the latest developments and trends.

Brooge Energy's award at the Global Ports Forum Awards is a significant achievement that highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality services, promoting sustainability, and driving innovation in the industry.

Lina Salah Saheb, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brooge Energy, stated, “We are honored to receive these awards at such a prestigious ceremony. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, safety and security. We have always strived to set a new benchmark in the terminal industry by delivering world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology, and services to our customers. We will continue to strive to take our excellence to the next level, and we look forward to building even stronger track records in the years to come.”

Brooge Energy is committed to ensuring the safety of its employees and the environment by complying with all applicable laws and regulations, promoting a culture of health, safety, security, and environmental protection, providing a safe and healthy work environment, identifying and mitigating potential hazards and security risks, maintaining a sound HSSE management system, being prepared for emergency situations, designing and operating services safely, using natural resources and energy efficiently, providing training to employees, and continuously improving its performance through challenging targets and benchmarks.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy Ltd, is a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider now intending to focus on renewable energy infrastructures and biofuels, next to clean petroleum products, crude oil storage and related services. The company conducts its business and operations through its subsidiaries Brooge Renewable Energy, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (BPGIC), and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase 3 FZE. BPGIC, the Company’s primary operating subsidiary that focuses on midstream oil storage and other services, is strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz at the Port of Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE. The Company differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low product losses. For more information, please visit at www.broogeenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts, and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including risks described in public reports filed by Brooge Energy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Brooge Energy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.