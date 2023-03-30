CP to report first-quarter 2023 earnings results on April 26, 2023

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2023

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on April 26, 2023.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on April 26, 2023.

Conference Call Access
Canada and U.S.: 800-225-9448
International: 203-518-9708
*Conference ID: CPQ123
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the first-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to May 3, 2023, at 800-723-7372 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-2666 (International).

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

