Chubb Appoints Frances O'Brien Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Risk Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZURICH, March 30, 2023

Sean Ringsted, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Digital Business Officer, to expand Chubb's digital portfolio

ZURICH, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Frances O'Brien has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Risk Officer. Currently, O'Brien is Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Deputy Chief Risk Officer, a position she has held since January 2022. In her new role, effective April 1, O'Brien will have executive responsibility for Chubb's enterprise risk management organization and the effective execution of our enterprise risk strategies and processes.

Chubb_Limited_Fran_O_Brien.jpg

Chubb's current Chief Risk Officer, Sean Ringsted, will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Digital Business Officer, leading the expansion of the company's digital business unit globally and having responsibility for the use of data and analytics to drive decision-making insights across the company. He will remain a core member of the Risk Underwriting Committee.

"Fran is a seasoned executive with extensive underwriting, risk, actuarial and management experience. She has a long track record of success and I have every confidence in her ability to lead this important aspect of our company. Managing our own risk exposures well are foundational for a company in the risk business," Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Limited, said.

Greenberg added, "This change in executive leadership responsibilities recognizes the significant opportunity we have to harness our resources and deploy cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence and large-scale data, to deliver business value and strategic advantage to Chubb's businesses. Under Sean's leadership we will also continue to expand Chubb's digital product and service offerings."

O'Brien and Ringsted will both report to Evan Greenberg and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer.

O'Brien has more than 40 years of insurance industry experience. She was appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Personal Risk Services in 2016 and led that business until January 2022. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in 2016, she was Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of Chubb Corporation, with global responsibility. O'Brien joined Chubb as an actuarial trainee and served in positions of increasing responsibility in actuarial, product development and underwriting, including Chubb Personal Insurance (CPI) Chief Underwriting Officer, CPI Chief Underwriting Officer for International Business, and CPI Worldwide Underwriting Manager. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Villanova University.

Ringsted has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has served as Chief Risk Officer of the company since 2008 and, in 2017, was appointed to the additional role of Chief Digital Officer. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in 2016, Ringsted was Chief Risk Officer & Chief Actuary of ACE Limited. He was named Chief Actuary in 2004. Ringsted's previous leadership roles include serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for ACE Tempest Re and Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary for ACE Tempest Re. He was appointed Executive Vice President, ACE Group, in March 2014. Prior to ACE, Ringsted was a consultant at Tillinghast-Towers Perrin. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Bristol University and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Biochemistry degree from Oxford University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (FIA).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Chubb_Limited_Sean_Ringsted.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY57962&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-frances-obrien-executive-vice-president-chubb-group-and-chief-risk-officer-301786455.html

SOURCE Chubb Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57962&Transmission_Id=202303301615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57962&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.