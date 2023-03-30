SANMINA TO RING THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET OPENING BELL IN CELEBRATION OF ITS 30th ANNIVERSARY AS A PUBLIC COMPANY

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Jure Sola, together with members of the management team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on April 3, 2023 in New York. Sanmina will ring the bell in celebration of its 30th year as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York, NY. To view the live broadcast and replay, please visit: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10806497.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Contact:
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408-964-3610

favicon.png?sn=SF57780&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-in-celebration-of-its-30th-anniversary-as-a-public-company-301786366.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

